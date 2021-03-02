Why are media members still paying attention to Hillary Clinton? Do they go to her whenever it is a slow news day for them?

That must have been the case on 1 March 2021, which is when Faux Fox News published a story that mentions Clinton and when The Hill repeated the story.

Hillary isn’t the highest-ranking female politician in the Democratic Party. She isn’t even an elected official anymore. So, what is the point of media members going to her for comments? Are they still trying to appease Clintonistas? Going to Hillary for comments is like going to one’s refrigerator for left-overs from a meal that one had 5 years ago.

Also, isn’t it ironic at best to seek comments from Hillary about a sex scandal?

Have media members forgotten this story from the New York Times?

Asking Hillary for her opinion about a sex scandal is like asking Dracula for his opinion about vampire attacks.

It is time for media members to clean out their refrigerators because 5-year-old left-overs are not suitable anyone’s palate.