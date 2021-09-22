Who Sent the Men on Horseback with Whips to Hunt Down Black Haitians Like Cattle?

Whomever ordered this atrocity, is responsible. The men on horseback, in several photos I saw are also jerking the heads of the horses so hard, the metal bits are cruelly cutting into the horse’s mouths. No care for human beings let alone horses.

And who ordered whips as weaponry anyway? What kind of ‘me towering over you and going to lay open your flesh,’ display of manhood is that?

And the ghosts of Africans hunted down in Texas and other Southern states suddenly come alive again, except instead of hearing about it only in history books, we now have seen how such atrocities really looked…. hunting done in packs, exactly how it looked in the 1700s 1800s, 1900s.

It’s horrifying to see the fear on the faces of the people trying to make their way burdened with their pathetic bundles of water and clothing, people who have nothing of nothing.

Many of us are still with the human beings, soldiers who help refugees. See image above. Not those who act like they’re on a badly misguided cattle drive to rope in and whip human beings.

In coming days, it will come clear who ordered this inhumane roundup. And then, I believe there will come a reckoning.

As Jean Pictet, Director of the International Committee of the Red Cross, noted in 1951, “the law, however, always lags behind charity; it is tardy in conforming with life’s realities and the needs of humankind…” His words were part of the updating of the Geneva Convention which lays out the ethics/rules of engagement in battle, skirmish, ‘taking prisoners’ and more.

Though some may tout the men waving whips around… In the meantime, elsewhere, we have legions of exemplars of men of valour and care who have ever helped refugees come to safety. Every evac, every war, every invasion, every occupation, los guererros of courage have tried hard to help refugees, the sick, the elderly, the young, the babies, the mommies, the daddies, the little children.

Just not amongst some at the top in Texas.

¡Ya basta!

Image::: wikimedia commons: “Helping Hand: 1968. 1st Marine Division Leathernecks help evacuate civilian refugees from Hue to the safety of a government collection point (official USMC photo by Lance Corporal R. J. Smith).”

Thank you for your serving humanity dear souls.