Where to Move if Worse Comes to Worst

As the polarization and division in our nation worsen, with increasingly frequent instances of political violence, it is not uncommon to hear friends comment that if things go to hell in a hen basket (malapropism as this may be) they may be leaving the U.S.

Hopefully that day will never come, but if it does, Visual Capitalist just released an interesting graphic ranking the most (and least) livable cities on our planet based on data from the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) that performed the survey between February 14th and March 13th, 2022.

This year, 33 new cities have been added to the rankings, bringing the total to 172. One city ranked in past surveys is conspicuously absent this year –Kiev, Ukraine– because of the Russian invasion. The same war has caused Moscow and St. Petersburg to slip, along with Eastern European cities, “amid increased geopolitical risks.”

In the ranking process, weights were assigned to five major categories — each one containing several quantitative and qualitative measures – as shown below:

1. Healthcare (20%)

2. Culture & Environment (25%)

3. Stability (25%)

4. Education (10%)

5. Infrastructure (20%)

For example, in the healthcare category, the following are weighting factors: Availability of private healthcare; Availability of public healthcare Availability of over-the-counter drugs; General healthcare indicators.

Perhaps not surprising, many of the most livable cities are in Western Europe.

Traditionally, Canada has always been considered a safe, welcoming haven by Americans seeking refuge for political and related reasons. For those who are considering our neighbor to the North when/if everything here “goes to hell in a hen basket,” there is some real good news: Three of the top 10 most livable cities are in Canada: Vancouver, Calgary, and Toronto.

Visual Capitalist provides three tables:

The Most and Least Livable Cities in 2022

The 10 Most Livable Cities

The 10 Least Livable Cities

A fourth set reflects the biggest changes in rankings from 2021.

They can be examined in detail here.

The top five most livable cities are:

#1 Vienna, Austria

#2 Copenhagen, Denmark

#3 Zurich, Switzerland

#3 Calgary, Canada

#5 Vancouver, Canada

Zurich and Calgary are tied for third place

The bottom five least livable cities:

#168 Karachi, Pakistan

#169 Algiers, Algeria

#170 Tripoli. Libya

#171 Lagos, Nigeria

#172 Damascus, Syria

The Biggest Changes in Ranking:

The top five cities that moved up in the global rankings most dramatically compared to last year’s data:

Frankfurt, Germany

Hamburg, Germany

Dusseldorf, Germany

London, UK

Manchester, UK

The five cities that fell the most in the rankings since last year’s report.

Wellington, New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand

Adelaide, Australia

Perth, Australia

Houston, US

While Houston appears in the list of 10 cities that “tumbled down” in desirability – its rank changed 25 positions for the worse – no American city appears in the top 10 most livable cities list. If it is any consolation, no American city shows up in the 10 least livable cities list.

Please read the full piece at the EIU here.