When I almost died: My days battling coronavirus and what I remember the most

CHICAGO — Last week, when I read my own obituary, I remembered the first time I almost died. It was a cold December morning in 1963 when I fell through and under the ice covering the south edge of the Lincoln Park lagoon and was rescued by my younger brother Mark and our friend Ty Bauler and we made it home and life went on.The next time I almost died was when I was reporting a story for the Sun-Times and had a pistol shoved in my chest by a drug dealer on the West Side on an April night in 1981. His finger moved against the trigger. The gun clicked but did not fire. I turned and ran east on M…

Read More