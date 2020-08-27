What we know so far about Kyle Rittenhouse, accused vigilante in Kenosha shooting

There’s one absolute truth about Kyle Rittenhouse, the alleged vigilante who has been arrested in connection with a violent Kenosha, Wisconsin, night that left two people dead and another wounded.He idolized police.His Facebook page, which was deactivated Wednesday morning after his bond court appearance, pays repeated homage to law enforcement, including a picture of him holding a long-arm rifle and framed with the “Blue Lives Matter” logo. Several posts also honored officers who died in the line of duty, while another shows him wearing a T-shirt with the logo for a popular police apparel man…

Read More