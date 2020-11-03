So if I haven’t numbed you with the other posts I thought I’d give you number 4, a few ideas of what to watch for tonight.

First polls close in Indiana and Kentucky and there isn’t much doubt that Trump/Pence will win but you could look at the percentages for a guide.

In 2016 they won Indiana 56-36 and Kentucky 62-32 so if the numbers differ significantly then that could be a hint of what is ahead

Also there is an open house seat in the 5th district of Indiana.

This is an open seat in a traditionally Republican but also heavily suburban area, very similar to the seats that swung in 2018 so if this one seems close or headed Democrat that could also be a hint.

If it stays safe GOP it could suggest a reduction in the swing.

Then, as always, look to Florida. Based on the figures it looks like close to 80% of the total vote was cast absentee/mail so the figures that first come out could be significant.

By around 9pm EST/6pm PST we could see most of that early vote released. If Biden is ahead you could mentally take his lead and triple it to get an idea of how much Trump needs to overtake

So a Biden lead of 2-3 points wouldn’t say much but a lead of 5 or more points could suggest done deal.

Georgia and North Carolina are key swing states, if they are close or show a Biden lead then that is a sign, though it will take more time to count those votes.

Then of course we have the “blue wall” states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin plus Ohio.

As with the rest of the country, the early votes will be absentee so a Biden lead is expected but not certain.

Iowa could suggest not only where the White House is headed but also the Senate as it is one of the keys to control of the Senate

If I haven’t bored you to death I’ll post some updates later today