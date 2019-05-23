Posted by ROBERT A. LEVINE, TMV Columnist on May 23, 2019 in 2016 Presidential Election, 2020 Presidential Election, Environment, Government, Politics, Science & Technology |

What Happened to Belief in Scientific Data?

America used to be the leading nation in scientific research, coming up with new discoveries and inventions that improved the lot of mankind and the nation’s economy. Scientific concepts were taught in the schools and the average American believed in the empirical principles that science had uncovered. Though the United States is still probably the leader in scientific productivity, its lead is slipping with less funding from the federal government for scientific research and China spending more. And many established scientific facts are no longer accepted by a significant percentage of the American population.

There are a number of rejections of scientific data by Americans that stand out, much of it instilled by propaganda from President Trump, who considers himself an expert on everything and refuses to concede that scientific information on global warming may be correct. It is hard to know whether Trump’s beliefs in this area are the result of pure ignorance or whether he is lying about the data to support the use of fossil fuels. Whatever the reason, his rejection of climate change as reality and his failure to take action on it will have a devastating effect on the planet and mankind’s future. Not only has he neglected to address the problem of global warming, his actions regarding the use of coal and oil, and spurning of renewable energy will only make the problem worse to the detriment of younger generations.

The anti-vaxxer movement which claims that vaccines are dangerous appears to be supported by Trump, though scientific evidence shows that vaccines are safe. Because large numbers of Americans are not letting their children be vaccinated because of fear of autism, herd immunity has not been successful in preventing an outbreak of measles which was previously thought to have been eliminated in America. Measles itself is potentially dangerous, with a percentage of those infected developing brain damage and even death. Those who believe in the danger associated with the measles vaccine are living in the dark ages, true as well for those who reject the polio vaccine. All the standard vaccinations should be mandated for all children or the parents fined for withholding preventive therapies that will provide safety for their children. Exceptions on the basis of religion should not be allowed.

The next area of scientific controversy is the safety of GMOs for human consumption. (genetically modified organisms) Grains that have been genetically modified to make them resistant to various pests, possibly climate changes and to increase yield are used in foods in the United States and considered safe. Over 90 percent of corn, soybeans and cotton grown in the U.S. has been genetically modified and is eaten regularly. But there are still individuals who refuse to accept the scientific data that GMOs present no threat to humans (or animals) and search for foods that are GMO free. The concern over GMO foods is even greater in Europe. Some of the same men and women who are anti-vaxxers are also against the consumption of foods that utilize GMOs and believe various conspiracy theories regarding science.

Another disagreement responsible for conflict is the teaching of evolution in the schools which is opposed by many fundamentalist Christians who believe that God created all creatures within the last ten thousand years. According to some of them, man and the dinosaurs walked on earth at the same time before the dinosaurs and other creatures died off. This has been thoroughly disproven by scientific evidence but they accept it on faith. They would either like creationism taught exclusively in the schools or together with evolution, allowing the students to decide which concept is true.

It is amazing that in this day and age there is so much conflict regarding citizens’ refusal to accept scientific truths, which does not bode well for future scientists and scientific advances coming from America. Scientific facts should be taught aggressively in the schools as the nation tries to increase the number of students who choose careers in the STEM fields or the teaching of STEM subjects. And instead of the federal government cutting down on funding for scientific research, it should be increased significantly, as it is seed money for the nation’s future. And of course, politicians who deny scientific facts should be removed from office.

Resurrecting Democracy

www.robertlevinebooks.com

Image by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay