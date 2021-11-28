What do we know about the new Covid variant Omicron?

Published by

Al-Araby

South African scientists have discovered a new Covid-19 variant, Omicron, with multiple mutations that is thought to be highly contagious. The World Health Organization has designated it a variant of concern and many countries are racing to try and contain it, banning flights from southern Africa. Scientists are working round-the-clock to dissect the variant and try understand its behaviour. Here is a brief explainer of what is known so far about Omicron — days after it emerged — as shared by South African scientists. – Origins – It is currently unclear where the variant originated from, bu…

