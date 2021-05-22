Video of Black man’s death in US varies sharply from police account

Washington (AFP) – Initial claims by Louisiana authorities that a Black man stopped after a high-speed chase had died of crash-related injuries were undercut this week by newly released video showing police Tasing, dragging, choking and beating the man. The latest controversy over a police-involved death began on May 10, 2019 when police in northern Louisiana tried to stop a car driven by Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old barber, for what they said was an unspecified traffic violation. Greene’s relatives say police initially told them he died on impact when, during a chase, his car crashed into a t…

