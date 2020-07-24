US government watchdogs to probe federal crackdowns in Portland, DC

Los Angeles (AFP) – The US Justice Department’s independent watchdog announced Thursday it was launching probes into the use of force by federal agents in Portland, Oregon, and the US capital.The move comes following outrage by members of Congress, as well as rights activists and the public, over daily violent clashes in Portland between federal forces and demonstrators protesting against racism and police brutality.Inspector General Michael Horowitz said his office has opened an investigation into the civil unrest, which escalated in the past week following reports of camouflaged federal agen…

