US elections: recurring technical problems
Washington (AFP) – Elections in the United States are regularly marred by technical hitches, such as the fiasco in Iowa where the Democratic primary results were delayed due to “inconsistencies” in reporting.Complex electoral systemThe technical problems that surface during US polls are in part explained by the complexity of its electoral system.Organizing elections is a major challenge as Americans are often required to vote on the same day in national and local elections, and also to select city officials, judges, police chiefs and even in decide in referendums.Added to this, because electio…