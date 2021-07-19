US and allies condemn China for ‘malicious’ cyber activity

Published by

AFP

Washington (AFP) – The United States on Monday led allies in fierce condemnation of China’s “malicious” cyber activity, accusing Beijing of extortion and threatening national security, and promising consequences as it charged four Chinese nationals with hacking. In comments likely to further strain worsening relations between Washington and Beijing, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also accused China of being behind the massive Microsoft hack disclosed in March, part of a “pattern of irresponsible, disruptive, and destabilizing behavior in cyberspace, which poses a major threat to our econ…

Read More