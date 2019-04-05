Posted by David Robertson on Apr 5, 2019 in At TMV, Politics |

Unhinged at Fox News

The Fox News Channel should change its name to the Unhinged Right Channel.

The latter name accurately describes what that channel has become.

For example, here is an excerpt from a story published by Yahoo News.

“A talk show host has threatened to ‘duff [Tucker Carlson] so hard his bowtie would spin around like Daffy Duck’s beak’ after the Fox News presenter insulted congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes. . .

. . . Mr Carlson took offence at a recent episode of All In with Chris Hayes in which Ms Ocasio-Cortez spoke at length about proposals to limit the effects of climate change.

The congresswoman’s Green New Deal is a policy proposal which outlines radical changes that would need to be made to transition the US to an economy which uses 100% renewable, zero-emission energy sources.

The Fox News host tore into Mr Hayes for hosting the programme.

He said: ‘Chris Hayes is what every man would be if feminists ever achieved absolute power in this country: apologetic, bespectacled and deeply deeply concerned about global warming and the patriarchal systems that cause it.’

‘He looks like Ellen,’ Mr Carlson added, referring to comedian Ellen DeGeneres.

He then went on to attack Ms Ocasio-Cortez for saying that America should aim to be ‘a moral society’.

”Wait a second,’ you may be wondering, ‘How does a member of Congress who hasn’t yet turned 30, someone who’s never even raised children, get the right to lecture me about morality?” he said.

“‘So it’s official: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a moron and nasty and more self-righteous than any televangelist who ever preached a sermon on cable access,’ he added.”

If Tucker Carlson wants to see a nasty self-righteous person, then all that he has to do is look in a mirror.

He could also watch everyone in Fox News’ prime-time line-up.

What is truly sad is that such a prime-time line-up exists because enough people are willing to watch it.

Carlson and his ilk verbally feed people who appear to belong to a hateful culture-religion, one in which its members feign being conservatives.

The so-called “Fox Nation” makes Daffy Duck look good in comparison no matter how many times that his beak spins around his head.