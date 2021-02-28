Under pressure, NY governor bows to outside probe of abuse claims

Washington (AFP) – Under mounting US political pressure, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo agreed Sunday to allow an independent investigation into sexual harassment allegations against him by two former aides. Cuomo faced a rising storm of criticism Sunday, including from several fellow Democrats, after former aide Charlotte Bennett told The New York Times the governor sexually harassed her in 2020. That came just four days after ex-aide Lindsey Boylan described unwanted physical contact from Cuomo. A senator, a congresswoman and a presidential spokeswoman, all Democrats, on Sunday demanded an…

