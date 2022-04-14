Ukraine issues memorial stamp. Then Russian flagship at the center of the stamp sinks.



The timing seems orchestrated by a Hollywood screenwriter.

One month ago, on 13 March 2022, Ukraine announced it would issue a stamp commemorating an infamous battle cry on Snake Island: “Russian warship, go f*** yourself!”

On 12 April 2022, the Ukrainian postal service released the stamp.

On 13 April 2022, #Moskva, the Russian Black Sea fleet flagship missile cruiser pictured on the stamp, blew up. According to Russian statements, the 510 (reportedly) crew members were evacuated.

The most important ship in Russia’s Black Sea fleet, the Moskva missile cruiser, was badly damaged after ammunition on board blew up, Russia said on Thursday. Earlier, the governor of Odesa said Ukrainian forces had damaged the warship with missile strikes on Wednesday, but did not give any evidence for the claim… The Mosvka (Moscow) gained notoriety early in Moscow’s war when Ukrainian border troops defending the strategic ‘Snake Island’ were heard in a viral audio recording telling the warship to ‘go f**k yourself’ after its crew called on them to surrender.

The Ukrainian postal website (EN) commerce section is currently not responding: http://pm.ukrposhta.ua/nishop.php. It is not clear if online ordering is available out-of-country.

I will update this information when I know more.

Ukrposhta provides two methods for buying stamps other than in-person in Ukraine:

at the online-shop on the Ukrposhta website (postal mini-market – link above) from our dealers (for customers from other countries).

It seems obvious how this post relates to technology and society: without the Internet, we would not know about the stamp, the contest would have been impossible, and the news about the ship would not be widespread. It’s still not featured on Google news.

