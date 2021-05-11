U.S. Senate Democrats aim to expand voting as Republicans seek to rein it in

By Richard Cowan WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Democrats in the U.S. Senate hope on Tuesday to advance sweeping election reform legislation making it easier for Americans to cast ballots, despite intense opposition from Republicans, many of whom support new restrictive voting rules at the state level. The 886-page bill would expand mail-in voting that was used widely in last year’s presidential election because of the coronavirus pandemic and would lengthen the hours of in-person balloting. The bill faces long odds in the Senate, where 10 Republicans would have to join with Democrats for it to pass. …

Read More