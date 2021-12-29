" />

U.S. COVID cases hit record high, officials eye hospitalizations

Reuters UK

(Reuters) -The average number of daily COVID-19 cases in the United States has hit a record high of 258,312 over the past seven days, a Reuters tally on Wednesday showed as U.S. officials weigh the impact of the more transmissible Omicron variant. The previous peak for the seven-day moving average was 250,141 recorded on Jan. 8 of this year. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky, in a round of television interviews, said she was watching the nation’s case load and its potential impact on health care providers. Meanwhile, the White House COVID-19 Response Te…

