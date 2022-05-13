Twitter share price plummets as Musk puts purchase on ice

Published by

DPA

Twitter shares suffered a huge drop in value on Friday following business magnate Elon Musk’s announcement that his proposed $44-billion takeover of the company was on hold amid questions about fake accounts at the service. “Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users,” Musk tweeted on Friday. In response, the price of shares in the microblogging service fell by almost a quarter, from $45.08 on Thursday to $34.50. Musk’s deal for Twitter valued each share at $54.20. Twitter announced earlier this week…

Read More