Turkey’s Erdogan links Sweden NATO bid to return of ‘terrorists’

Published by
Reuters UK

By Nevzat Devranoglu and Ali Kucukgocmen ANKARA (Reuters) -President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday Sweden should not expect Turkey to approve its NATO bid without returning “terrorists”, and Swedish and Finnish delegations should not come to Turkey to convince it to back their membership in the alliance. Earlier, Finland and Sweden formally applied to join the NATO alliance, a decision spurred by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with the accession process expected to take only a few weeks despite Turkey’s objections. Ankara says Sweden and Finland harbour people it says are linked to groups it…

