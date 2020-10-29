Tsunami, Small Wave or Calm Waters

While most of the polls have Biden way ahead of Trump in the race for president, some have it fairly close. In addition, many Democrats refuse to believe the results of the polls, remembering the 2016 debacle with Hillary ahead in the polls for most of the campaign. Many Democrats are still shell-shocked from 2016 and will not accept any predictions of a Biden victory until all the votes are counted.

The way most of the polls have it, Biden should win the election with a Blue Tsunami, though the analysts predict that the race should tighten up before Election Day. But aside from Biden’s lead in the polls, more Democrats have already voted than Republicans, more young people than previously and more older people whose support appears to have shifted from Trump to Biden. This is likely because of the president’s handling of the Covid 19 virus and his frequent super-spreader events with no concern for those attending.

Democrats are hopeful that Biden will win the election by a substantial amount so that Trump will have less opportunity to contest the outcome. But there are a number of factors that must be entered into the algorithm that are actually unpredictable. How effective will the Republican’s attempts at voter suppression be? Will all the mail-in ballots come in early enough to be counted? Will Trump’s minions be successful at voter intimidation? How many votes will be thrown out by the monitors because of minor discrepancies between the ballot and the registration? How many voters will have been purged from the voting rolls?

And of course we do not know how Trump will react if he loses big or loses small. He has already refused to say that he will be willing to be part of a peaceful transition, stepping down if he loses. In fact, he has declared that if he loses, the election must be rigged. He may go to the courts and try to get a portion of the mail-in ballots thrown out because they came in too late or came in too early. Or he may come up with other reasons to invalidate ballots that did not favor him.

And will he pressure Attorney General Barr even more to indict Joe Biden on some trumped up charges so that he is not a legitimate candidate. Trump is desperate and there is no predicting to what lengths he will go to remain in office. No matter what happens, Trump does not want to be known as a loser. And if he goes down to defeat, he may wind up in prison because of tax evasion and fraud charges brought by the Manhattan DA or the New York attorney general.

We also have to remember that if Trump loses, he will still occupy the Oval Office for another three months before Biden is inaugurated. What kind of mischief could Trump devise during that period? Could he get some of his white supremacist militias to kidnap Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, allowing Trump to remain in office? There is nothing he won’t do to stay as president and the country should be wary of his accepting defeat even if there is a Blue Tsunami. But the larger the Trump deficit, the more difficult it will be for him to challenge the results of the balloting.

