Trump signs executive order on coronavirus relief without $1,200 checks after rambling attack on Democrats

With talks for a new coronavirus stimulus package stalled, President Donald Trump signed a package of coronavirus stimulus measures that he will seek to implement unilaterally by executive action.“This pretty much takes care of the whole situation,” Trump said before exiting the contentious event.“We’re coming back very strong,” he added. “We’re doing great with the virus.”Trump moved to extend a scaled-down emergency unemployment benefits and an eviction ban, along with relaxing rules for repaying college loans.Trump reduced the extended unemployment benefit to $400 instead of the previous $6…

