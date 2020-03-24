Trump pushes back on calls to keep country ‘closed’ for months over coronavirus
(USA Features) President Donald Trump is pushing back on media and some administration officials who want to keep the country virtually shut down for months on end to deal with the emerging coronavirus.“I’m not looking at months. I can tell you right now, we’re going to be opening up our country,” he said on Monday, suggesting relief could come in weeks.Aides have said the president is concerned about rising unemployment and economic loss for families and workers, as some worry the unemployment rate could reach as high as 30 percent.”You have tremendous responsibility,” he said. “We have jobs….