Trump Pardons Manafort, Roger Stone, and Jared Kushner’s Dad Kushner’s father, sparking fresh outrage

Washington (AFP) – US President Donald Trump issued new pardons Wednesday for allies including the father of his son-in-law Jared Kushner and two people caught up in the probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election that brought him to power. The pardons added to a long list he has granted in his waning days in office and sparked fresh outrage. Among those pardoned were Charles Kushner, who pleaded guilty to charges including tax evasion and witness tampering in 2004, as well as former campaign manager Paul Manafort and longtime adviser Roger Stone. The three men were among 26 people pardo…

Read More