Trump paid just $750 in federal income tax in 2016: NYT

Washington (AFP) – US President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes in 2016, the year he won the election, The New York Times reported Sunday, citing tax return data extending more than 20 years.It added that he also paid only $750 in his first year in the White House, and he had paid no income taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years because he reported losing much more money than he made.Trump immediately dismissed the report as “totally fake news.”US presidents are not required by law to release details of their personal finances, but every one since Richard Nixon has don…

