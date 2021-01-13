The Moderate Voice

TRUMP IMPEACHED: FIRST PRESIDENT IMPEACHED TWICE

President Donald Trump is now the first President to be impeached twice. The charge: Incitement of insurrection. The vote: bipartisan. Ten Republicansvoted along with the Democrats. The totals: 232 for 197 opposed.

More stories and details will follow.