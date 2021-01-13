TRUMP IMPEACHED: FIRST PRESIDENT IMPEACHED TWICE

President Donald Trump is now the first President to be impeached twice. The charge: Incitement of insurrection. The vote: bipartisan. Ten Republicansvoted along with the Democrats. The totals: 232 for 197 opposed.
More stories and details will follow.
IMPEACHED AGAIN! Final vote is 232 YEA-197 NO. A mere 10 Republicans voted yea. Bipartisan but not impressively so. Blows one's mind: President Trump incites a mob to invade Congress, to kill and destroy, and 197 Republicans make excuses for him. #ImpeachmentDay
— Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) January 13, 2021
Hey @SenatorCollins, think the second impeachment will teach him his lesson?
— Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) January 13, 2021
Even Andrew Johnson wasn't able to pull this off this much winning.
— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) January 13, 2021
Breaking: Trump is now the first president to be impeached twice and lose popular vote twice
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) January 13, 2021
Half the Presidential impeachments in American history will now belong to Donald Trump.
— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) January 13, 2021