Trump, Fox News are trying to gin up a new tea party to distract you from their deadly failures
One carried a sign with Patrick Henry’s famed Revolutionary-era quote — “Give me liberty or give me death!” — and parked herself in front of a shuttered Baskin-Robbins to show her determination to risk everything for the freedom to go down that Rocky Road one more time. Nearby in the conservative California enclave of Huntington Beach, a fellow protester covered himself head-to-toe in safety gear for the utterly incongruous message that “COVID-19 is a lie.”In state capitals from Annapolis to Minneapolis, protesters honked horns in slow-rolling motorcades or flaunted social distancing rules on …