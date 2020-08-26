Trump First, America Second

As the general election picks up, the nominees are chosen, and the presidential debates inch closer, the United States finds itself in a state of worry, apprehension, and uncertainty. There is a pandemic that we have not been able to get under control due to the lack of federal response and coordination, ongoing tension over race and equality, and unemployment has reached record highs not seen since the Great Depression.

And, yet, there is clear apathy and indifference from the man tasked to lead the nation. Donald Trump has shirked his duty to unify and comfort those in distress. He has added to the division and vitriol that pierces through our political discourse. He has incapacitated whole agencies and functions of the federal government. And, above all else, he has compromised the security and safety of this nation by withdrawing from key associations and alliances in the world, forcing others to move forward in a world with a weaker, more distant United States.

At home, immigration policy is in shambles as we grapple with the reality of an Administration that intentionally put in place policies to separate families, isolate children, and to detain people in detention facilities which lack proper facilities and sanitation. In addition to this, Donald Trump has taken advantage of xenophobic fears and makes “the Wall” a central point of his campaign agenda.

Donald Trump’s failure to address the Covid-19 crisis, as people continue to fall ill and die, has been a perplexing dilemma. He could have stepped out in front of the issue, put in place a national mandate on masks, and ensured that all states had the resources they needed to combat the virus. But, for some reason, he did nothing. He continues to do nothing.

Rather than be a voice of reason and calm in addressing the fears of over-policing, brutality, and the fractured relationship between minority communities and law enforcement, Donald Trump has doubled-down on the rhetoric we have seen since his first campaign. He has perpetuated harmful stereotypes and has continued to cast those he disagrees with as “others” who are not to be trusted.

Political issues aside, Donald Trump is a man who holds no morals. He has no values. His decisions and views lack any altruistic merit or motivation. Instead, Donald Trump only cares about himself and his image. He only cares about being the one to make decisions, no matter how careless or harmful those decisions end up being for Americans the nation. Yet, when things become difficult, he quickly claims to not take responsibility.

When all is said and done, Donald Trump will walk away with his fame and fortune, just as he walked into the White House, and he will never have to experience the harm or pain he has caused. He is an American president with no care for the country he has been entrusted with.

It has always been Trump First, America Second.