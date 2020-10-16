Trump administration reverses decision on California wildfire relief

The Trump administration has reversed course on its controversial decision to nix aid for the massive wildfires that scorched nearly 2 million acres and turned many parts of California skies overcast, smoky and yellow.
The Trump administration reversed course Friday and approved California’s emergency aid request for recent wildfires that scorched nearly 1.9 million acres, destroyed more than 3,300 homes and other structures, and killed at least three people.
Gov. Gavin Newsom wrote a letter to President Donald Trump last month requesting emergency funds, and a regional administrator with the Federal Emergency Management Agency asked the White House to declare “a major disaster” in seven counties ravaged by fires in September.
Newsom tweeted Friday that he appealed to Trump during a phone call, and the president approved the disaster declaration after his administration initially rejected it.
“Grateful for his quick response,” the governor said.
Brian Ferguson, spokesman for the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, told the Los Angeles Times that the state did not ask for a specific dollar amount because it is still assessing the damage, but he said such aid could amount to hundreds of millions of dollars.
“The true cost won’t be known for months or years afterward,” he said.
California has had a record wildfire year, with over 8,500 blazes, more than 4.1 million acres burned, 31 lives lost and over 9,200 structures destroyed.
