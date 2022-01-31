" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Animals / Tradition or brutal blood sport? Hunting brings Brits to blows

Tradition or brutal blood sport? Hunting brings Brits to blows

by Leave a Comment

Published by
DPA

Passions run high in Britain when it comes to the question of fox hunting. “Hunt scum are the real vermin,” says a woman in the village of Melton Mowbray, protesting against the traditional New Year’s hunt. Others cried “shame” at riders setting off on horseback, clad in red jackets for the traditional Quorn Hunt. Opponents and supporters of hunting meanwhile came to blows in Lacock after Christmas and police arrested three men. The traditional hunt is said to have been established centuries ago in Britain. It evolved into a custom in which a fox is tracked by hounds, followed by a team on foo…

Read More