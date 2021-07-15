Top US general feared Trump ‘Reichstag’ power seizure: book

Published by

AFP

Washington (AFP) – The Pentagon’s top general feared late last year that then-president Donald Trump would suspend the constitution to retain power in a move resembling Adolf Hitler’s 1933 Reichstag takeover, according to a new book. Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley saw Trump’s refusal to accept defeat to Joe Biden in the November election as a possible sign that he intended to retain power by any means, according to excerpts from the book by Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker that were reported by the Post and CNN Thursday. “This is a Reichstag moment… The gospel of …

Read More