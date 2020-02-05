‘Today the Republican Party has died,’ former GOP candidate says
By Martin A. HewittI always hoped this day would never come and that the proud history of past Republican presidents Lincoln, Roosevelt, and Eisenhower would save the party. Unfortunately, that is not where we are. Today the Republican Party has died. It has been replaced by a soulless beast that cares about neither the people nor the planet. Its only purpose is to grow and takeover its host – the United States of America.The party died when the Senate voted against witnesses. It was the last chance for the leadership to actually lead and provide an essential check on what has now become unfet…