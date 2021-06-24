To forgive or not to forgive student debt – that is the question.

To be specific, should college loans backed by the U.S. government be forgiven even if the debtors were not defrauded by a for-profit university?

First, here are results of a survey by CollegeFinance.com, 02 June 2021:

Now, compare the results of that survey to the struggles of adults who do not have student-loan debt:

By the way, if you think that one’s mental health might suffer because of a student loan, then consider what happens to one’s mental health if one takes out a $100,000 loan from a loan shark. One might start riding a nuclear warhead while on working an asteroid that threatens to destroy planet Earth. Isn’t that right, Steve Buscemi?

Anyway, instead of considering whether or not the U.S. government should forgive student-loan debts, perhaps we ought consider whether or not adults with student-loan debt should be exempt from the ups and downs of life.