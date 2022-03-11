This New Hologram Tech Will Make You Miss Old-Fashioned Zoom Meetings

Published by

InsideHook

By Kirk Miller For all the issues that come with having a meeting on Zoom — connection issues, Zoom dysmorphia, “you’re on mute,” etc. — it certainly beats whatever Mark Zuckerberg’s idea of putting on headsets and hosting virtual get-togethers in an undefined Metaverse via avatars. But even that might be better than holograms. As reported by Fast Company, Matsuko — a startup founded by a former AI researcher and an Assassin’s Creed programmer — has created an app that lets people stream 3-D holographic images of themselves via their iPhone camera. If that was all, maybe it’d be cool, but othe…

Read More