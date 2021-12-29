This Genie’s Wishes Are Not Complimentary By Thomas Hoffman



The complimentary Fastpass system at Walt Disney World has given way to the “Genie +” system. With Fastpass, guests saved time by reserving a time to return and bypass the line. The Genie + system is similar, except guests must pay an additional fee. With the Genie+ system comes “Individual Lighting Lanes” where guests essentially pay an additional fee on top of Genie + to bypass the line for attractions not available with Genie+. So to be clear, some of the most popular attractions, Space Mountain, Frozen Ever After, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway and Rise of The Resistance will cost extra if you want to avoid lines.





Genie+ and Individual Lighting Lanes take the term “Tourist Trap” to a new level. Reserving a place in line before you leave home is a thing of the past because unlike Fastpass +, you cannot start to use the Genie service until your vacation actually starts. The biggest difference between Genie+ and Fastpass? Fastpass was complimentary. At Walt Disney World, Genie + is $15 per person, per day. A family of four will be set back an additional $240 for 4 nights, in addition to the $100-$150 dollars for theme park admission per day. If you opt to bypass the line and purchase Individual Lighting Lanes, you will be set back $7-$15 per person for each time you do this.



Fastpass debuted in 1999. Guests could go in person to an attraction, receive a paper ticket with time to return, like “between 12pm-1pm.” Guests would then return at the assigned time and board with little to no wait.



In 2014, Fastpass gave way to Fastpass+ where guests could reserve Fastpasses online before leaving home. With Fastpass+ guests could get a Fastpass without having to go to the ride in person first.



The rush to get a Fastpass only to discover they had been distributed for the day, or that the return time was later than you wanted could be almost as stressful as waiting in the regular line. Of course, stressful as it may be, it was still free. With the Fastpass +, guests could reserve Fastpass before leaving home. With the debut of Fastpass +, it was possible to arrive at Walt Disney World, check in, unwind from traveling, and then stroll straight onto a popular ride like Soarin or Space Mountain without waiting in line. And it was free. There was something magical about being able to walk right onto a popular ride in the middle of your first day with no wait. Being able to do so for free was even more magical. Some have said that this removed spontaneity from the experience. But as a true Fastpass+ pro could tell you this was not true, as you could simply modify your Fastpasses online if you wished. Not only was Fastpass + complimentary, it made your trip considerably more relaxing by removing the stress of waiting in line, as well as the stress of having to race to get a Fastpass in the park. With Fastpass +, if you were willing to go on just a few rides a day, you could eliminate almost all line-waiting from your trip. Did I mention Fastpass was free?



The only thing “Disney-like” about Genie+ is the name itself. What will it take for Disney to put this overpriced Genie back in the bottle and restore Fastpass? Or at least make the Genie+ service complimentary? Boycotts? If so, how big and for how long? Would a wave of guest complaints cause Disney to have a change of heart? At last report, a record number of guests were voicing their displeasure with Genie+.

Another controversy is whether Walt Disney or Roy Disney themselves would approve. Some claim they would, as when Disneyland opened, attractions were priced based on popularity. However, this is not quite the same as literally paying to cut the line.



Furthermore, Disney, including the parks have evolved since then, as Walt and Roy Disney intended them too. Over the years, Disney had made politically correct changes to some of their attractions, like Pirates of the Caribbean. In the name of political correctness, the opening announcement to the Happily Ever After fireworks show was changed from “ Good evening boys and girls” to “Good evening, dreamers of all ages.” Paying to cut the line or exploiting guests by making them pay for a once complimentary service is hardly politically correct.



The very idea of paying to cut the line contradicts what The Walt Disney company is supposed to stand for. At a time when restoring the middle class is more essential than ever, things like the Genie + service and Individual Lighting Lanes make luxuries like Disney trips even more unaffordable.



Genie + and Individual Lighting Lanes exploits guests and cause the Walt Disney World experience to be even more unaffordable. Even for people who can afford the Genie+ service and Individual Lighting Lanes, this money making scheme negates the atmosphere that all guests are paying to immerse themselves in.



This is no doubt a strategy to compensate for the revenue lost during the pandemic. However, resorts are already booking up due to the holidays and the 50th Anniversary. Theme park attendance is rising back to the pre-pandemic numbers. Disney is clearly making a comeback, and this money making scheme is not necessary. Forget Walt, the Genie from Aladdin would never approve.



