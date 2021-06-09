The Video Fox ‘News’ Does Not Want You to See

The political action committee MeidasTouch asked Fox News to reserve nearly $185,000 of air time between June 6 and June 15 to show an ad highlighting the deadly January 6 insurrection “from the perspective of law enforcement defending the Capitol that day.”

Fox declined.

MSNBC’s Brian Williams showed the video (for free) to his viewers and commented, “While you watch, ask yourself what isn’t factual about it, which people in it aren’t real.”

Watch the video for yourself below and the question might arise, “What is Fox News afraid of?”