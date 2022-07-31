" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Featured / ‘The road down authoritarianism’: What Ken Burns’ Holocaust documentary can teach Americans in 2022

‘The road down authoritarianism’: What Ken Burns’ Holocaust documentary can teach Americans in 2022

by Leave a Comment

Published by
AlterNet

By Alex Henderson Ken Burns’ new three-part documentary, “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” which will air on PBS September 18-20, comes at a time when a variety of political figures — from Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, a self-described “democratic socialist,” and leftist author Noam Chomsky to arch-conservative Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and former Nancy Reagan speechwriter Mona Charen — are sounding the alarm about the state of U.S. democracy and a far-right authoritarian movement within the Republican Party. Burns’ documentary, directed and produced with Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein, focuses…

Read More