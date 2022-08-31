THE REPUBLICANS ARE TAKING A BEATING. WHY ARE THE DEMOCRATS BLACK & BLUE?

By Don Hermann

Could it be that the fight is in the wrong arena? Go back over a year ago when the Republicans announced that they were going to through Gerrymandering focus on taking over as many State Legislatures and Governorships as possible.

They’re throwing a heck of a lot of jabs at the Democrats and many are landing. The Republicans have been successful in making it more difficult for minorities to vote in some states. Especially where they could be vulnerable.

The Democrats gave them wide open targets. Rather than go after voting as a major concern, the Democrats took a month off last summer and claimed that voting would be number one priority upon returning.

Maybe the Dems were a little punch drunk, as Infrastructure became the prize. What happened to voting? It went down for the count of nine. Barely alive. Now when voting is raising its ugly head there’s no effective organized plan to attack it. Better late than never doesn’t work. The Democrats are trying to get off the mat but don’t know which way to turn.

They’re celebrating their recent successes, high fiving each other as the Republicans have recently proposed new state election laws. This time in Ohio.

Who knows what’s going to happen on Election Day? Will many of those laws just passed be challenged on a state by state basis.

Of course, the Dems are landing punches but the big question is “Will they do damage?” Or is it having the effect of swinging widly?

In the meantime, the Republicans are expanding their plan of attack to weaken the Democrats as they look to take control of what students read in school and what books people read in their libraries. Control of information helps control people’s minds and their decision-making. It’s the next best thing to taking control of the media.

Consider how important that is. Is a dictatorship just around the corner? Are the Democrats just throwing wild punches that land with not much impact?

This was written by a CRANKY OLD MAN, 88, who doesn’t want to see our country go down for the count.

Photo 85826084 / Democrats Republicans © Aquir | Dreamstime.com