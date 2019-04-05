Posted by ROBERT A. LEVINE, TMV Columnist on Apr 5, 2019 in 2020 Presidential Election |

The Pot Calling the Kettle Black

It’s hard to believe the degree of hypocrisy in Donald Trump blasting Joe Biden for ‘touching women inappropriately,’ though we shouldn’t be surprised. Here we have the president who has admitted grabbing women by their genitals and being accused by numerous women of sexual harassment and sexual aggression taunting a man who hugged women (as well as men) as part of his warm persona. Trump also paid off at least two women to keep them quiet about his sexual relations with them and had a number of other women complain about Trump’s sexual aggression involving them. Though Trump has denied the claims of all the women of any sexual interactions, it is difficult to believe him with so many women accusing him and his history of blatant lying about so many things.

None of the women who came forward with their stories about Biden suggested that there were any sexual implications in Biden’s actions. He was just being overly friendly as was his wont in touching and hugging them. He has been known for decades to be a touchy-feely kind of guy when campaigning or meeting people. However, the women noted that they felt uncomfortable with his conduct and that they thought his actions were an invasion of their personal space.

Biden has said that he got it and understood their concerns and would change his behavior in the future. But how sad it is that America has reached the stage where men cannot show warmth towards women that’s non-sexual in nature without eliciting a negative response. The mantra now has to be ‘keep your distance’ or you’ll get into trouble.

Of course, with Trump it’s different because he’s a celebrity and can do anything he wants with women as he announced on the Access Hollywood tape. It didn’t seem to hurt him with voters in 2016 and will probably not make a difference in 2020. Will Biden’s actions damage him with the electorate? At this point, it’s not clear and the elections are a long way off. He has other conduct in his background that has to be explained, such as the Anita Hill testimony in the confirmation hearings of Clarence Thomas and his past stand on incarceration. Does Biden really want to get muddied in all dirt that people will dig up with his long history?

