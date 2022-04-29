THE MADISON CAWTHORN HORROR PICTURE SHOW

Madison Cawthorn is one of those Republican a–h—s who champions toxic masculinity. One of his major concerns as a United States congressman, other than pushing debunked conspiracy theories, is the ongoing threat to masculinity. He’s expressed public concern that men aren’t manly enough. He’s probably a big fan of Tucker Carlson’s ball-tanning theory.

Last year, Madison Cawthorn said, “our culture today is trying to completely de-masculate (sic) all of the young men they don’t want people who are going to stand up”.

Calling out to mothers, who he said are the “most vicious” conservatives, “If you are raising a young man, please raise them to be a monster”.

Cawthorn accused liberal politicians of “trying to make everyone genderless, sexless, and just absolutely Godless”, and declared Americans “want our culture back, and if you want to stand in the way of that, we will run you over.”

On the floor of the House, Cawthorn accused Democrats of waging a “war on biology,” saying, “Your left-wing movement is forcing children to endure radical expressions of sexuality. And yet, you can’t even define what a woman is. You might amend the bill, but you’ll never amend biology.”

In a podcast, he said, “I think that we have bred a generation of soft men and that generation has created a lot of problems in our society and our culture designed to reclaim and restore masculinity in a society that is ever more dismissive of what it means to be a man.”

I would totally respect Madison Cawthorn if he had made any of those statements while wearing lingerie.

There’s nothing wrong with being a cross-dresser. It doesn’t freak me out nearly as much as Civil War reenactors. Being a cross-dresser is not a sign of your sexual affiliation. You can be straight or gay as a cross-dresser. Though you may not fit the conventional image, you can be as manly as the next guy, even if you’re a cross-dresser. I don’t care if you do that. You do you and more power to you for it. I respect people who are who they want to be. What I don’t respect are hypocrites.

Photos have emerged of Madison Cawthorn wearing lingerie at what appears to be a party, though I’m sure it’s not one of those “orgies” he claimed Washington Republicans have been inviting him to.

Politico, the news outlet that obtained the photos, said it couldn’t verify the legitimacy, but Cawthorn sent out a tweet that did.

Cawthorn tweeted, “I guess the left thinks goofy vacation photos during a game on a cruise (taken waaay before I ran for Congress) is going to somehow hurt me? They’re running out of things to throw at me… Share your most embarrassing vacay pics in the replies.”

Cawthorn is blaming the “left” for finding the photos and he’s trying to change the subject. It’s like saying, “Yeah, that’s me wearing women’s panties in that picture but speaking of pictures, did you see that Bears game last night?”

The hypocrisy here is that in his campaign to be the youngest and stupidest member of Congress, he has championed himself as the Christian candidate. Politico wrote that he “has staked his political persona on arch-traditional Christian principles and the insistence of the importance of a kind of hypermasculinity.”

Madison is talking too much about masculinity the same way Tucker’s talking too much about testicles. There’s nothing wrong with that, but don’t claim you’re a champion of heterosexuality then try to have a two-hour conversation with your best friend about ball sacks. The extent of one man talking to another about testicles shouldn’t last longer than saying, “how’s it hanging?” That’s a rhetorical question, by the way.

This is just another embarrassing reason for Republicans to ditch Cawthorn, which is something they want to do. The Republican Party wants Madison Cawthorn defeated and out of Congress. He’s from a conservative district in North Carolina so their numbers in the House won’t be threatened. Plus, Ron DeSantis is drawing congressional maps that will more than make up the loss of Cawthorn’s seat if it actually does go to a Democrat.

But while the Qanon nut base loves Madison, as he’s fed their crazy conspiracies about election fraud and pedophiles, the party leadership wants him out and they’re putting money into it.

A super PAC affiliated with North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis just dumped over $300,000 into a new ad targeting Cawthorn titled, “Madison Cawthorn’s Lies.” The video calls Cawthorn an “attention-seeking embarrassment” to the Republican Party. It goes on to say, “Madison Cawthorn lies for the limelight,” and “Cawthorn will lie about anything.” This is from his own party.

Madison is an embarrassment on the same level as Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, and Matt Gaetz, who may have given Cawthorn the lingerie as a gift. They kinda have their own little caucus of right-wing flame throwers engaged in conspiracy theories while having no interest in actual legislation. In fact, Cawthorn told his Republican colleagues he’d rather be a messenger than a legislator writing, “I have built my staff around comms rather than legislation.”

But stuff like visiting Hitler’s vacation home, referring to him as the “Fuhrer,” and saying it was something on his bucket list might appeal to the goose-steppers who attacked the Capitol for Trump, but it’s not the attention the leadership wants. Neither does creating a website attacking a journalist by accusing him of leaving academia “to work for non-white males, like Cory Booker, who aims to ruin white males running for office.” Calling Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky a “thug” at the start of Russia’s invasion doesn’t help either. But what probably pushed Republicans like Thom Tillis over the edge were the orgy claims.

Last month, Cawthorn went on a podcast and talked about “the sexual perversion that goes on in Washington.” He claimed he’s been invited to Washington orgies and has even seen lawmakers snort cocaine. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Minority Whip Steve Scalise met with Cawthorn for a private scolding. McCarthy later told reporters that Cawthorn admitted to him and Scalise that he had lied. McCarthy said, “He changes what he tells and that’s not becoming of a congressman. He did not tell the truth and that’s unacceptable.” McCarthy said he had told Cawthorn that “He’s lost my trust. He’s going to have to earn it back.”

McCarthy also claimed to his colleagues he told Donald Trump that he bore responsibility for the white nationalist terrorist attack on the Capitol and that Trump had accepted it, and then later claimed no such conversation ever happened before audio recordings revealed he did tell his colleagues that.

Cawthorn is a liar, but so is McCarthy. None of these goons have my trust.

Republicans don’t mind if you lie. They only mind if you lie about the wrong things. It’s almost as bad as telling the truth. They hate that.

Being a cross-dresser might be the one redeeming value of Madison Cawthorn. Everything else about the guy is vile horse excrement that even flies avoid and his constituents should want better. If they continue to vote for this slime in lingerie and wheels, they don’t deserve better.

Cross-dressing is fine, but don’t talk about a “war on biology” and your manly manliness while wearing your mom’s panties.

