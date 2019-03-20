Posted by Clay Jones on Mar 20, 2019 in Politics |

The Conway Mood Killer (Cartoon, Column and Video)

It’s kind of unusual in the new normal that George Conway is a Republican who is still a Republican and not a member of the Trump cult, as the guy is a fierce critic of Donald Trump. What’s even more unusual is that he’s married to Kellyanne Conway, an adviser to Trump on his payroll.

George has gone after Trump several times in the past, most recently this weekend after Trump conducted a Festivus celebration on Twitter and aired his grievances. George accused Trump of being mentally unbalanced and published symptoms of narcissism disorder, with each one fitting Trump. Kellyanne said she didn’t agree with her husband.

Today, Trump said that George is a loser. Now, Kellyanne has a test of loyalty. While disagreeing with her husband about Trump’s mental state, is she going to disagree with her boss that her husband is a loser?

Watch me draw.

