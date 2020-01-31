Posted by David Robertson on Jan 31, 2020 in Arts & Entertainment, At TMV, Featured, Sports |

The Best NFL Players Ever?

Who are the best NFL players of all time?

USA TODAY Sports attempts to answer that question in its 01 October 2019 article Jerry Rice, Tom Brady and Lawrence Taylor top our list of the 100 greatest NFL players of all time.

Here is how the article ranks NFL players.

1: Jerry Rice

2: Tom Brady

3: Lawrence Taylor

4: Jim Brown

5: Walter Payton

6: Joe Montana

7: Reggie White

8: Peyton Manning

9: Johnny Unitas

10: Barry Sanders

11: Joe Greene

12: Dick Butkus

13: Ronnie Lott

14: Anthony Munoz

15: Deacon Jones

16: Deion Sanders

17: Otto Graham

18: John Elway

19: Emmitt Smith

20: Dan Marino

21: Gale Sayers

22: Sammy Baugh

23: Ray Lewis

24: Randy Moss

25: Don Hutson

26: Brett Favre

27: Alan Page

28: Bruce Smith

29: Jack Lambert

30: John Hannah

31: Bob Lilly

32: Ed Reed

33: Dick ‘Night Train’ Lane

34: Drew Brees

35: Gino Marchetti

36: Tony Gonzalez

37: Rod Woodson

38: Eric Dickerson

39: Mel Blount

40: O.J. Simpson

41: Aaron Rodgers

42: Ray Nitschke

43: Forrest Gregg

44: Chuck Bednarik

45: Jim Thorpe

46: Mike Singletary

47: Red Grange

48: Roger Staubach

49: Jim Parker

50: Bronko Nagurski

51: John Mackey

52: Terrell Owens

53: Merlin Olsen

54: LaDainian Tomlinson

55: Gene Upshaw

56: Steve Young

57: Marshall Faulk

58: Raymond Berry

59: Earl Campbell

60: Junior Seau

61: Charles Woodson

62: Lance Alworth

63: Bart Starr

64: J.J. Watt

65: Larry Fitzgerald

66: Mike Webster

67: Jack Ham

68: Joe Namath

69: Orlando Pace

70: Art Shell

71: Ted Hendricks

72: Randy White

73: Bruce Matthews

74: Larry Allen

75: Terry Bradshaw

76: Sid Luckman

77: Jim Otto

78: Michael Strahan

79: Kellen Winslow Sr.

80: Adrian Peterson

81: Walter Jones

82: Willie Lanier

83: Michael Irvin

84: Jonathan Ogden

85: Marvin Harrison

86: Derrick Thomas

87: Troy Polamalu

88: Aaron Donald

89: Rob Gronkowski

90: Tony Dorsett

91: Lee Roy Selmon

92: Fran Tarkenton

93: Marion Motley

94: Herb Adderley

95: Adam Vinatieri

96: Darrell Green

97: Mike Haynes

98: Willie Brown

99: Franco Harris

100: Troy Aikman

The above-cited article states “Feel free to agree, disagree, argue or simply enjoy a trip through the years. Let us know on Twitter or Facebook.”

So, go for it. Who would you include in the list? Who would you exclude?

Featured Image: A football game in progress at Denny Field, University of Washington campus, prior to 1920

Featured Image in Public Domain