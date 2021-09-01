Texas’s near-total abortion ban takes effect after Supreme Court inaction

Published by

Reuters

By Andrew Chung and Gabriella Borter (Reuters) -A Texas ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy took effect on Wednesday after the U.S. Supreme Court did not act on a request by abortion rights groups to block the law, which would prohibit the vast majority of abortions in the state. Abortion providers worked until almost the midnight deadline, when the court’s inaction allowed the most restrictive ban in the country to be enforced while litigation continues in the groups’ lawsuit challenging its constitutionality. The law amounts to a near-total ban on abortion procedures given that 85%…

Read More