Texas Democrats vow to remain in Washington to block voting restrictions

Reuters

By Susan Cornwell and Julia Harte WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Texas Democratic lawmakers who fled their state to thwart Republican efforts to pass new voting restrictions said on Tuesday they plan to stay in Washington as long as needed to derail the state legislation and push for federal voting reform. More than 50 Democratic lawmakers left Texas on Monday, denying the state legislature the quorum required to approve the measures on Republican Governor Greg Abbott’s special session agenda. Texas is one of a number of Republican-led states pursuing new voting restrictions in the name of enhancing e…

