Super Bowl Rings

One Sunday evening during the mid 1990s, I attended a service taking place at my little church. A few minutes before the service started, I slipped into a pew that was second from the front. In the pew in front of me sat a well-dressed visitor who was to be that night’s guest speaker.

The visitor stretched his arms across his pew, which allowed me to see a ring that he was wearing. It wasn’t an ordinary ring. Instead, the thing was huge and was worth a fortune.

This was the ring that he was wearing:

The man with the ring was Howard Twilley, who played wide receiver for the 1972 Miami Dolphins.

The 1972 NFL season was the season in which the Dolphins became the first (and so-far only) NFL team to have a perfect season.

From the Pro Football Hall of Fame:

“The Anatomy of a Perfect Season … that’s the theme of the Pro Football Hall of Fame display that commemorates the magnificent record of the 1972 Miami Dolphins when they became the first team in National Football League history to go through an entire season undefeated and untied. The Dolphins’ 17-0-0 season culminated with a 14-7 victory over the Washington Redskins in Super Bowl VII. It is a unique feat that has stood the test of time.”

Twilley’s ring was from Super Bowl VII. He told me that the ring contained one diamond for every game that the Dolphins won during the 1972 season. That was 17 diamonds, with the large one in the center representing Super Bowl VII.

Seeing a Super Bowl ring directly and up close is akin to visiting the Grand Canyon. What one sees directly can’t be adequately captured in a photo.

Yet, not everyone has the opportunity to see a Super Bowl ring in person. Thankfully, on 01 February 2017, Fox Sports provided the public with the next best thing. Its website published 50 pictures of 50 Super Bowl rings, in all their diamond-encrusted glory.

So, if you want to see what the rings from 50 Super Bowls look like, click here.

Of course, the only thing better than seeing a Super Bowl ring up close would be seeing the Vince Lombardi Trophy up close.

