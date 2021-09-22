Stop, Look and Don’t Touch By Thomas Hoffman

A new way to get people to respect your personal space is on the market. This new safeguard is called “ Social Bands.” These “social distancing” wristbands are color-coded to reveal a person’s comfort level with touching. A red wristband symbolizes no touching at all is permitted, a yellow wristband symbolizes permission to only elbow bump, a green wristband means touching is permitted. Social Bands liberate germaphobes from the awkward social position of having to take an unwanted handshake or hug. The red and yellow Social Bands make users immune to social protocols that may require touching. Social Bands sound almost like something you would see on Curb Your Enthusiasm. Does that mean they are smart? It means they are ingenious.



Many people are still unaware that Social Bands exist, but as we enter fall, they may become more popular. What sort of controversy will Social Bands create?



Many people have engaged in the controversy over which situations warrant touch. Social Bands will do the talking for us. Due to recommendations by experts like Dr. Fauci , it may make sense to never shake hands again. COVID aside, an even bigger germ-spreading hazard is hugging. Many of us have had to take part in or refuse a handshake or hug. This creates a potential social problem. Someone may decline a hug or handshake in order to avoid contracting germs, and risk appearing rude. Cue the Curb Your Enthusiasm music, anyone?



A disturbing number of people are more than ready to proudly throw away their masks, and resume handshaking, hugging, and other behaviors that contributed to the severity of this pandemic.



We are currently dealing with the highly contagious variant of COVID: Delta. Many venues are restoring mask mandates, others are becoming more lenient with social distancing than ever. And for those who are saying the vaccine will protect you from the new variants (and that’s maybe) you are missing the point. The point is there will be another pandemic someday. If certain elements of social distancing and safety measures remain intact, it will be easier to moderate the next one.



Dr. Fauci and many other experts have assured us there will, in fact, be a next time. In addition, with the rise of the Delta variant, the current pandemic is long from over. So do we resume our pre-COVID behavior until the next pandemic, and then once again abruptly enter an era of staggering deaths, illnesses, 12-18 months of social distancing and unemployment? Or do we learn from our mistakes and modify some of our behavior? After a fire, do you simply rebuild, or do you remove the fire hazards?



In the past, people who were uncomfortable with hugging or handshaking would be forced to either bend to the social protocol, or risk offending someone. It is time the concerns of people who may have weak immune systems, health issues or simply are uncomfortable with touching were taken into consideration. Even if you did stand your ground, and even if the other person did understand, you would still have to provide an explanation for your refusal to participate in touching.



COVID or no COVID, Delta or no Delta, vaccine or no vaccine, some sort of visual aid to force others to respect your personal space is long overdue. Social Bands will do the talking for you, and the message they say is “my body, my choice.” Some messages require visuals to be effective. A wristband is worth a thousand words. Especially if those words are “don’t touch me.” Larry David would be proud.