Some marriages are literally made in Hell.

On 29 February 2020, 29 lucky couples get the chance to get married in Hell.

“HELL, MI – Happy couples have the chance to go to Hell and tie the knot for free. The tiny town of Hell, Michigan seeks 29 couples from anywhere in Michigan and around the country to take the leap on leap day.

Hell is located about 20 miles northwest of Ann Arbor. On Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2:29 p.m., Reverend Vonn will marry 29 couples for free in a mass ceremony outside the chapel. Reverend Vonn says the ceremony is almost full, but there’s still room for a few more lovebirds looking to go to Hell and get married.”

Wait, a reverend is going to officiate a wedding ceremony in Hell?

Is Saturday Night Live actress Kate McKinnon not available?