Socialism Confused With Democracy

Somewhere in the USA there is a nurse who has Socialism confused with democracy. That nurse is Bonnie Castillo, executive director of National Nurses United.

Here is the headline to her commentary as published by The Hill.

Castillo’s commentary is nothing but a Socialist tirade about how “the people” want a non-existing free lunch.

At least two congressional Democrats aren’t buying her argument.

From The Hill:

Here is what Speaker Pelosi says in her interview with Rolling Stone magazine:

When they say Medicare for All, people have to understand this: Medicare for All is not as good a benefit as the Affordable Care Act. It doesn’t have catastrophic [coverage] — you have to go buy it. It doesn’t have dental. It’s not as good as the plans that you can buy under the Affordable Care Act. So I say to them, come in with your ideas, but understand that we’re either gonna have to improve Medicare — for all, including seniors — or else people are not gonna get what they think they’re gonna get. And by the way, how’s it gonna be paid for? Now, single-payer is a different thing. People use the terms interchangeably. Sometimes it could be the same thing, but it’s not always. Single-payer is just about who pays. It’s not about what the benefits are. That is, administratively, the simplest thing to do, but to convert to it? Thirty trillion dollars. Now, how do you pay for that?

Also . . .

“House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth (D-Ky.) is expressing skepticism about a new ‘Medicare for all’ bill introduced this week, although he has supported similar measures in the past. Yarmuth, who has supported Medicare for all bills since arriving in the House in 2006, says a new version introduced this week by Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) goes far beyond what he considers to be Medicare for all. ‘I don’t consider that to be Medicare for all. It’s universal health care, on demand, unlimited,’ Yarmuth told The Hill on Thursday. ‘It’s all single-payer, no private insurance. It’s a very different thing than Medicare.'”

No, democracy doesn’t require what Bonnie Castillo wants, and what she wants is mob rule.

In the USA, the will of the people is expressed by the people’s representatives in Congress. If Castillo believes that she speaks for the people, then she should run for Congress.

That is how democracy works.

Featured Image: The Acropolis of Athens by Leo von Klenze (Public Domain via Wikimedia Commons)