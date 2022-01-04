Snowstorm strands drivers for hours and hours on Interstate 95

Published by

AFP

Washington (AFP) – The snow storm is over but the travel misery is not: drivers on a major highway outside Washington reported Tuesday they have been stuck in their cars for almost a day. One of the frustrated travelers was a US senator from Virginia, Tim Kaine, who got stranded driving back to Washington as Interstate 95 clogged with snow and spun-out cars, and eventually shut down because of Monday’s monster snowfall. “I started my normal 2 hour drive to DC at 1pm yesterday. 19 hours later, I’m still not near the Capitol,” Kaine tweeted Tuesday morning. “My office is in touch with @VaDOT to …

Read More