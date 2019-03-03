Posted by David Robertson on Mar 3, 2019 in At TMV, Media, Science & Technology |

Science Miseducation by the Media

Science miseducation by the media is proceeding full steam ahead.

For example, consider the following statement from USA Today correspondent Elizabeth Weise:

Can you figure out what is wrong with Weise’s statement?

If you can’t, then you may be one of the people who have been miseducated by the media.

Let me break it down for you.

“Carbon capture and storage is by no means the only solution to stopping climate change, a point everyone working in the field makes again and again.”

Climate change can’t be stopped unless one is able to stop all volcanic activity, stop the Earth from wobbling on its axis and stop changes in solar activity.

“But to keep the Earth from heating up, humanity will need to use every tool in its toolbox.”

In order to keep the Earth from heating up, one would have to stop the Sun from growing brighter.

Sure, reducing the amount of carbon in the Earth’s atmosphere is a noble goal.

However, one can promote that goal without miseducating the public about climate change.

It is one thing to say that Mankind has the means to reduce the amount of carbon that is in the air.

It is another thing to imply that climate change is 100% man-made, because it isn’t.

Here is how Weise’s statement should read:

“Carbon capture and storage is by no means the only solution to reducing carbon’s contribution to climate change, a point everyone working in the field makes again and again. The primary focus should be speeding up the ongoing shift to carbon-neutral energy, they say. However, to slow the heating of the Earth , humanity will need to use every tool in its toolbox.”

My version of the statement conforms to the findings of astronomy, geology and physical geography.

Are media members naive about those findings?