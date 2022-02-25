Satire: Ukraine

Sung to the tune of West Side Story’s Maria)

Na solidarnist? z ukrayins?kym narodom

By Laurie Baron

Crimea!

It was mere practice, Crimea.

For the invasion pain

I’ll inflict upon Ukraine.

You’ll see in Ukraine.

The Ukraine,

It claims it’s a nation, the Ukraine.

It was Russian under the Czars

And under the commissars.

We’re back in Ukraine.

I’ve prevented its NATO straying.

It’s Russian, and my troops are staying.

There’ll be no betraying by Ukraine.

The Ukraine.

Can’t a leader like me aspire

To rebuild Stalin’s empire?

Why does the West feel such ire?

I’ll never stop slaying in Ukraine.

Baron is professor emeritus of history at San Diego State University. He may be contacted via [email protected] article is republished from San Diego Jewish WorldSa which, along with The Moderate Voice, is a member of the San Diego Online News Association.

